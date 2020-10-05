Timothy E. "Tim" McCarthy

University of Notre Dame football fans will long remember Tim McCarthy. As a state trooper in 1960, he was assigned the task of giving a safety message to the stadium crowd during the 4th quarter of each Notre Dame home game. It was an effort to reduce traffic mishaps. But no one seemed to listen as the stadium stayed as noisy as usual. He then tried to attract some attention by ending each message with a corny quip, such as: Driving half lit…is not very bright! The immediate reaction from the fans were groans and boos, but after a few games they began quieting down simply to hear a corny quip. Suddenly the roar of the entire stadium quickly became as quiet as a church as soon as Tim began his message. As a result the crowd listened to the entire safety message just to hear the quips. His plan worked! Asked to continue even though he retired from police work he volunteered to do so and finally brought it to an end in 2015, a total of 55 years. Tim was also a popular speaker at pep rallies and many student events and programs. He became quite a legendary figure to ND football fans. In 2010, he was made an Honorary Member of the Notre Dame Athletes Monogram Club.