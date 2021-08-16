CHESTERTON - Timothy Eacho Vojslavek, 57 of Chesterton, formerly Valparaiso, IN, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was born on September 27, 1963 in Woodridge, IL. Tim attended Valparaiso University where he received both his undergraduate and law degrees. Tim practiced law in Northwest Indiana for over 25 years. Through his career, he was able to carry out his lifelong passion for justice and his desire to help others. Tim dedicated his practice to family law because family meant everything to him. To know Tim is to love Tim. He found the very best in people and gave his very best in return. As a talented musician, chef, gardener and writer, Tim found a commonality with everyone he met. Tim is survived by his two children, Lea and Vance Vojslavek; sister, Sharon Owens; brothers Robert Vojslavek, Jr. and James Vojslavek; multiple nieces and nephews; Kelsey McLeod and family. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill Vojslavek.