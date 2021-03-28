MERRILLVILLE, IN - Timothy F. Bugno, Sr., age 56, of Merrillville, went home to rest in the arms of Jesus Wednesday, March 24, 2021. He is survived by his loving mother Joyce, children Tim Jr. (Jenn) and Michael "Tyler", granddaughters: Monroe and Harper; sister Christine (Eric) Buchmeier. He was preceded in death by his father Frank M. Bugno.

Tim was well liked and will be greatly missed by many friends and co-workers. He was retired from People's Gas, Chicago, IL and most recently worked part-time at Car Quest.

A visitation will take place on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 509 W. Division Rd, Valparaiso IN. www.burnsfuneral.com