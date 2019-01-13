WHITING, IN- Timothy Franciski, 66 of Whiting passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones following a long and courageous battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease (ALS) on Friday, January 11, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Diane (nee Williamson); loving father of Kathleen (Nathan) Sabol; cherished brother of Thomas (Pammy) Franciski (his identical twin), Michele (late Daniel) Mach, and Jerome (Sandy) Franciski; dearest son-in-law of Charlotte 'Ma' Williamson; dear brother-in-law of Edward (Judith) Williamson and Michael Williamson; loving nephew of Charles (Joan) Haglund; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews, fond cousins, dear friends, and his devoted dog 'Colbie' and cats 'Bubba' and 'Teddy'.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 9:30a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00p.m.; parish wake service at the funeral home on Monday at 4:30p.m.
Tim Franciski was born on August 22, 1952 to Chester and Irene (Chiluski) Franciski. He was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1970. He was a US Army Veteran of the Viet Nam Conflict. A retiree of the Lever Bros. Co., Hammond Plant with a service of 30 years. He was currently employed at the BP Whiting Refinery (VRU 300) and was a member of the USW, Local 7-1. Tim had a very positive attitude and an infectious laugh that could light up any room. He loved his family and friends, his job, fishing, golfing, and playing YAHTZEE and Words With Friends. Tim's favorite line was 'I love you, and there's nothing you can do about it!' In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Indianapolis ALS Multidisciplinary Clinic (located in the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center), or to his immediate family.
