Devoted father of Timothy J. McCormick, Daniel C. McCormick, and Matthew P. McCormick. Dear brother of Kathleen Slattery, Jeanne Bates, Nancy Buchanan, and the late James McCormick. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN. Visitation Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road Lansing, IL, with Rev. Michael O'Keefe officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org/aha/donate), appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com