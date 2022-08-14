 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Timothy J. McCormick

Timothy J. McCormick

LANSING, IL - Timothy J. McCormick, age 64, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 11, 2022. Loving husband of Patricia M. McCormick, nee Treacy.

Devoted father of Timothy J. McCormick, Daniel C. McCormick, and Matthew P. McCormick. Dear brother of Kathleen Slattery, Jeanne Bates, Nancy Buchanan, and the late James McCormick. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Elizabeth McCormick.

Visitation Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN. Visitation Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road Lansing, IL, with Rev. Michael O'Keefe officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org/aha/donate), appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com

