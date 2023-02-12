Timothy J. Pearson, age 49 of Lansing, IL, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. He is survived by his parents: Ned and Carol Rissky, brother Bob Rissky, and sister Jennifer (nee Pearson) Henke and Tim Henke. Also surviving are his aunts and uncles: Sandra (nee Bojda) and Raymond Myszak, Karen Bojda and Robert Rubendunst, Laurie (nee Rissky) and Glenn Reyna, and Janice Bojda and Dan Harper; nieces: Emily (nee Henke) and Warren Koonce, Olivia Henke, Alexa Henke, and Grace Henke; and numerous cousins and friends. Tim was preceded in death by his father: Carl Pearson.

Tim was employed for 30 years by Star Case Mfg. in Munster, IN where he designed and built many different types of transportation cases.

Friends are invited to visit with Tim's family on Monday, February 13 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will held on Tuesday, February 14 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Tim will be laid to rest next to his father in Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

Tim donated the Gift of Sight to someone in need. He was a great guy with a big heart, and he will be missed. www.schroederlauer.com