MUNSTER, IN - Timothy J. Ribble, also known as Tim, T.J., Rib, and Ribman passed away on April 5, 2023 after an eighteen-year battle with prostate cancer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann (nee Cook) who passed away at age 44, his, parents Frank A. and Vivian A., his brother, Spencer, various great neighbors, aunts and uncles, and fellow Inland Steel members. He is survived by his longtime partner, Jackie; brother, Maurice; daughter, Rebecca Howey and son-in-law, David; son, Eric and daughter-in-law, Nicole; and four wonderful, smart grandchildren: Benjamin Howey, Nicholas Ribble, Caroline Howey, and Ashley Ribble. He also had a special affection for Jackie's daughter, Jeneane, and her five children: Christopher, Kevin, Matthew, Marissa, and Emily.

Tim was born and raised in Saginaw, MI. His youth was spent playing baseball, playing basketball, and fishing with his father and brothers for trout in north-central Michigan. He attended St. Andrew Catholic School through 12th grade, where he graduated in the top 10% of his class, achieved perfect high school attendance, and was a National Honor Society member.

He played golf every Sunday after 5:45 a.m. Mass, delivered the morning newspaper for the Detroit Free Press, and served as an altar boy for nine years.

Tim then attended Delta College, receiving an A.S. while being a co-op student with Dow Corning Semiconductor Research Plant. He then attended Central Michigan University, where he met his future wife, Carol Ann, and received a B.S. in Chemistry in 1967. TJ then attended Arizona State University, marrying his wife after the first year. They spent time attending ASU football games with his famous radio containing a hidden flask of ginger brandy, and they tubed down the Salt River many times. He graduated from ASU in 1971 with a Ph.D. in Chemistry.

Tim and Carol then took a two-week vacation touring the West before moving to Northwest Indiana so Tim could begin his career at Inland Steel.

Tim's career began at Inland Steel as a Chemist, problem solving throughout the steel mill. He worked with many talented and dedicated individuals within the salaried and bargaining unit. He was promoted to Assistant Superintendent seven years later and worked in Chemical and Metallurgical Quality Control. He loved "Lunch on the Lawn" at the Quality Center. He developed a quality group from the coal and iron ore mines through the blast furnaces. Tim finished his career as Inland Steel's Manager of the #3 Cold Strip Mill, retiring at age 56. He had the best administrative assistants ever!

While Tim worked at Inland Steel, he and Carol Ann had a boy, Eric, and a girl, Rebecca. He coached soccer for a Munster youth soccer team for eight years, winning a few championships with a group of smart, talented players. He also worked to complete his new house over many years, but he never accomplished everything. He also lost his wife during this time.

Both of his children attended college, earned advanced degrees, got married, and gave him four grandchildren.

Tim also had many personal interests while working at Inland Steel. He participated in adult bowling and golf leagues. He loved all animals and watched every documentary TV series while feeding the cats, squirrels and birds.

He was an accomplished handyman, helping many family members and neighbors. He also loved his 500-square-foot garden for more than 40 years. Tim was a member of St. Thomas More parish for more than 40 years and helped with church decorations for a few years. He was a longtime member of the American Chemical Society and was a representative for the American Iron and Steel Industry.

After retirement, Tim taught himself how to upholster furniture and did a lot of work for the Humane Society of the Calumet Area thrift shop. He also enjoyed refinishing wood furniture. He became Ribman after perfecting the rub for his apple smoked baby back ribs. There was never any left after an outing. Everyone had smiles and thumbs up after eating them.

There will be a Celebration of Life at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. in Munster from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Viewing will also be available for 30 minutes prior to his 10:00 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 in Munster. Cremation will follow with private internment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area, The Salvation Army or St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

Tim would like to thank Dr. Wilkins, Dr. Yalowicz, Dr. Kassar and all their staff members for the wonderful care, compassion, and support they provided during his long illness. Tim also would like to thank his family, neighbors, and friends for all their help during his cancer battle. Tim especially thanks Hospice of the Calumet Area and Nurse John (J.D.), whose knowledge and compassion guided him through his final months.