RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA - Timothy Jay Chubbs, age 63, of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, passed away at home on November 13, 2020. He was born in Gary and grew up in Crown Point, where he graduated from Crown Point High School in 1975. He also attended Arizona State University and Ohio State University, graduating with a Masters Degree in Metallurgy. He converted that knowledge into a decades-long career in welding sales in Florida, Tennessee, and finally in California. Tim most recently worked for six years for SelectArc.

Tim's great passion was flying, and while in California he achieved his dream of obtaining a private pilot's license and his own plane, a Cessna 182. He also became a member of the Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, CA, where he became active in small groups.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Hertha Chubbs of Crown Point. He is survived by his sister Kimberlee Quade (Bruce) of Overland Park, KS; brother James Chubbs (Victoria) of Crown Point; two nieces, and many friends throughout the nation.