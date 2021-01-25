With deepest sorrow, we announce that Timothy John Skaggs, age 62 our beloved son, brother and family member passed away on January 21, 2021.

Those who knew Timothy, knew he was an avid fisherman, his love for music, and his love for playing keyboards. Timothy worked at Keystone Machinery for six years as a machinist as his father was.

Timothy will be missed everyday by his Mother, Lucille Skaggs Seefeldt and his Step-Father, Allen Seefeldt; his brothers: Mark (MaryAnn) Skaggs, Daniel (Bonnie) Skaggs, Patrick (Julie) Skaggs, William (Denise) Skaggs. His sisters, Gail Zimmerman and Rachel (Bill) Satnan. Also, his nieces and nephews and many friends. We know that Timothy is now with his Father, Ernest Skaggs and his best friend John Wilsens, fishing together.

Memorial will be disclosed at a later date in the Summer.