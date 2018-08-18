SHELBY, IN - Timothy John Tangerman, age 51 of Shelby, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 9, 2018. He is survived by two children: Brittaney (Troy) Reutebuch and Matthew Tangerman; granddaughter, Chloe Reutebuch; mother, Sandy (Ron Polyak) Tangerman; father, Larry (Ruth) Tangerman; sisters: Tina (Jeff) Negrelli, Tricia (fiance', Doug Hawrot)Tangerman; niece, Ashley Negrelli; four nephews: Ryan and Steven Negrelli and Nick and Noah Gellinger. Preceded in death by grandparents: Richard and Elsie Tangerman and Martin and Clarice Scheidt.
Tim graduated from Lake Central High School, Class of 1985 and received his Associates Degree in Electronics & Applied Sciences from DeVry Institute of Technology in 1988. He was a true 'Jack of all Trades,' letting no job, big or small, hold him back. He was the former owner of Tall Oaks Campground and later went on to be part of the Millwright Local #1076 family. Tim loved nature and had a green thumb, just like his grandfather, Richard. He was an avid fisherman alongside his father, Larry. He particularly enjoyed sharing these passions with his family and friends. He cared deeply for many and found peace in helping others.
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, IN on Monday, August 20, 2018, for a memorial visitation from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Memorial services will follow at 6:00 p.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Rev. Tom Shanahan officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with expenses, or a tree may be planted in his honor.
