Dec. 14, 1956 - Feb. 1, 2022

FORT WAYNE, IN - Timothy Luncsford, 65, of Fort Wayne, IN passed away on February 1, 2022. He was born December 14, 1956 to Jack and Joan Luncsford.

Timothy enjoyed smoking multiple packs of cigarettes a day, listening to NPR on Sunday drives, and telling anyone with a pulse about his high school football career. He was a talented artist.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Luncsford. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.