WHITING - Timothy M. Burfield, age 64, of Whiting, IN passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Burfield (nee Yager); step-daughter, Cara (William) Christacakos; step-grandchildren: Hayden and Ben Christacakos; mother, Phyllis J. Burfield; brother, James (Nancy) Burfield; nephew, James W. (Chelsa) Burfield; niece, Erin (Costa) Marcotsis; one grand niece; and three grand nephews; many aunts; uncles; and cousins.

Preceded in death by his father, James E. Burfield.

A Memorial Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Tim was an employee of the School City of Hammond. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Chicago teams and he enjoyed woodworking and gardening.