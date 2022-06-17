 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Timothy M. Burfield

Timothy M. Burfield

WHITING - Timothy M. Burfield, age 64, of Whiting, IN passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Burfield (nee Yager); step-daughter, Cara (William) Christacakos; step-grandchildren: Hayden and Ben Christacakos; mother, Phyllis J. Burfield; brother, James (Nancy) Burfield; nephew, James W. (Chelsa) Burfield; niece, Erin (Costa) Marcotsis; one grand niece; and three grand nephews; many aunts; uncles; and cousins.

Preceded in death by his father, James E. Burfield.

A Memorial Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Tim was an employee of the School City of Hammond. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Chicago teams and he enjoyed woodworking and gardening. Please NO Flowers. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com

