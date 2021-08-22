Nov. 4, 1964 - Aug. 3, 2021
EAST LANSING, MI - Timothy McClure Webster, age 56, of East Lansing, MI, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Timothy is survived by his wife, Manuela; and two children: Linda and Andrew Webster of East Lansing, MI. Father, Evan L. Webster III of Crown Point, IN; Brother, Andrew (Kathryn) Webster of Crown Point, IN; Nieces: Allison & Alexis Webster of Chicago, IL, Jordan (Kendall) Ballard of Bourbonnais, IL and Leslie Edmonds of Hebron, IN; Great niece, Adalie King; and great nephew, Bentley Ballard; Uncle and aunt: Scott and Cheryl Weeks of Weedsport, NY; Cousins: Scott Weeks of Auburn, NY and John (Robyn) Weeks of East Syracuse, NY; and Dear friends: John and Debbie Earl of Moravia, NY.
Timothy was preceded in death by his mother, Arlyn "Linda" Webster; Grandparents: Evan and Francis Webster and Andrew and Arlyn Weeks; and Aunt, Besse Webster.
Timothy was born in Binghamton, NY on November 4, 1964. Grew up in Moravia, NY and graduated high school from the Hill School, Pottstown, PA. He was a member of the wrestling and cross-country teams and graduated with honors.
He attended Cornell University through a ROTC scholarship and graduated in 1987, earning a Structural Engineering Degree. Timothy served in the Navy from 1987 to 1992, where he was a plank holder on the guided missile cruiser Lady Gulf. He was a veteran of the Gulf War.
After leaving the Navy, Timothy started his Engineering career. He was a 21 year employee at Barton & Marlow Corp. headquartered in Detroit, MI. He worked on many projects nationally and internationally, including the: Chicago Bears Soldier Field, Pittsburgh Pirates stadium, Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium, Nascar Daytona Speedway, GM Plant in Mexico City, Michigan State football stadium in East Lansing, MI and finally project manager on the NY Islanders stadium. He was very well respected in his field.
Timothy's passion besides his family was his work. He enjoyed mentoring others in the industry, and he was always amazed how much he accomplished from his humble beginnings. Timothy was a good husband, great father, honorable son and loyal brother and friend.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 p.m..
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Timothy's name to a charity of your choice.
Visit Timothy's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.