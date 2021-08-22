Nov. 4, 1964 - Aug. 3, 2021

EAST LANSING, MI - Timothy McClure Webster, age 56, of East Lansing, MI, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Timothy is survived by his wife, Manuela; and two children: Linda and Andrew Webster of East Lansing, MI. Father, Evan L. Webster III of Crown Point, IN; Brother, Andrew (Kathryn) Webster of Crown Point, IN; Nieces: Allison & Alexis Webster of Chicago, IL, Jordan (Kendall) Ballard of Bourbonnais, IL and Leslie Edmonds of Hebron, IN; Great niece, Adalie King; and great nephew, Bentley Ballard; Uncle and aunt: Scott and Cheryl Weeks of Weedsport, NY; Cousins: Scott Weeks of Auburn, NY and John (Robyn) Weeks of East Syracuse, NY; and Dear friends: John and Debbie Earl of Moravia, NY.

Timothy was preceded in death by his mother, Arlyn "Linda" Webster; Grandparents: Evan and Francis Webster and Andrew and Arlyn Weeks; and Aunt, Besse Webster.

Timothy was born in Binghamton, NY on November 4, 1964. Grew up in Moravia, NY and graduated high school from the Hill School, Pottstown, PA. He was a member of the wrestling and cross-country teams and graduated with honors.