VALPARAISO, IN - Timothy N. Kostelnik, 70, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born February 23, 1950 in Gary, IN to the late Matthew and Katherine (Patrick) Kostelnik, Jr., graduated from Calumet High School in 1968 and served proudly with the U.S. Army. Tim made his career as a Millwright with U.S. Steel Garyworks for 33 years retiring in 2003. A lover of the outdoors, Tim relished tending his garden, fishing trips to Minnesota with his family, and spending time in his tree stand while hunting deer. Working part-time at Bass Pro Shop in Portage brought a satisfaction and friendships that he never expected.