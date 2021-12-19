 Skip to main content
Timothy Neal Thompson

Timothy Neal Thompson

Jan. 30, 1953 - Sept. 22, 2021

Timothy Neal Thompson was preceded in death by his father, Bill. Survived by mother, Patricia (Smith) Thompson; siblings: Deb Stenger, Tammy Thompson, Terry Thompson and Denise DeZern; numerous aunts and uncles.

He attended Highland High School and graduated from Purdue in Hammond, IN. He was in the air force, moved to South Dakota, appeared in many Wild West shows and spent time as an extra in various films. He became a quadriplegic due to an auto accident with a deer.

Our grateful thanks for the skilled care provided by Charles Hines VA, and many others. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

