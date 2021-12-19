Timothy Neal Thompson was preceded in death by his father, Bill. Survived by mother, Patricia (Smith) Thompson; siblings: Deb Stenger, Tammy Thompson, Terry Thompson and Denise DeZern; numerous aunts and uncles.

He attended Highland High School and graduated from Purdue in Hammond, IN. He was in the air force, moved to South Dakota, appeared in many Wild West shows and spent time as an extra in various films. He became a quadriplegic due to an auto accident with a deer.