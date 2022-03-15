LANSING, IL - Timothy Patrick Reid, age 57, of Lansing, IL, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 7, 2022. Beloved husband of Wendy Reid, nee West. Loving father of Zachary Reid. Cherished son of Patricia (late Timothy) Reid. Timothy worked as an electrician with the IBEW Local 134 for the past 35 years. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was loved dearly by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.