Timothy Patrick Reid

LANSING, IL - Timothy Patrick Reid, age 57, of Lansing, IL, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 7, 2022. Beloved husband of Wendy Reid, nee West. Loving father of Zachary Reid. Cherished son of Patricia (late Timothy) Reid. Timothy worked as an electrician with the IBEW Local 134 for the past 35 years. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He was loved dearly by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Private services were held. Arrangements entrusted to Smits, STEGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 3045 Chicago Rd, Steger, IL. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com

