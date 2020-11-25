 Skip to main content
CHICAGO, IL — Timothy Patrick Stephens, 68, of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Presence St. Francis Hospital, Evanston, IL.

He was born February 19, 1952, in Valparaiso, IN, to Alfred and Phyllis (Walsh) Stephens.

Surviving are his brother, Dennis Michael (Rita) Stephens, of Valparaiso; niece, Kimberly (Kurt) Wilson, of Valparaiso; nephew, and Mark (Deann) Stephens of Valparaiso.

Preceding in death were his parents, and his wife, Marilyn Stephens.

A funeral celebrating his life will be held at 12 Noon, Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Graceland Cemetery Chapel, 1505 E. Morthland Ave., Valparaiso. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the cemetery chapel. Burial will follow at the cemetery. Sunset Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.

