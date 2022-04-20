 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Timothy R. Bartley

  • 0

GRIFFITH, IN - Timothy R. Bartley age 62 of Hobart, Indiana, formerly of Griffith, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

He is survived by his sons: Benjamin (Elizabeth) Bartley and Christopher (Stacina Stagner) Bartley; grandchildren: McKenna, Olivia and Leo Bartley; parents: Raymond and Donna Bartley; sister, Lisa (Jeff) Brinkman; and by his former wife and mother of his sons, Donna Bartley.

Timothy was a loyal Chicago sports fan, an avid photographer, a short stories writer and a budding sketch artist. He loved to watch classic movies--especially the Marx Brothers--as well as read comic books and watch Batman. He was kind and funny, and he loved his grandchildren dearly. He was a dedicated hospitality professional.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Vickery Funeral Chapel, 274 W. Marshall Ave., Shawneetown, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Tim by yelling at your TV during the next Cubs game.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Comedian who copped to bullying on TikTok makes amends with victim 15 years later

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts