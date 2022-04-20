GRIFFITH, IN - Timothy R. Bartley age 62 of Hobart, Indiana, formerly of Griffith, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

He is survived by his sons: Benjamin (Elizabeth) Bartley and Christopher (Stacina Stagner) Bartley; grandchildren: McKenna, Olivia and Leo Bartley; parents: Raymond and Donna Bartley; sister, Lisa (Jeff) Brinkman; and by his former wife and mother of his sons, Donna Bartley.

Timothy was a loyal Chicago sports fan, an avid photographer, a short stories writer and a budding sketch artist. He loved to watch classic movies--especially the Marx Brothers--as well as read comic books and watch Batman. He was kind and funny, and he loved his grandchildren dearly. He was a dedicated hospitality professional.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Vickery Funeral Chapel, 274 W. Marshall Ave., Shawneetown, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Tim by yelling at your TV during the next Cubs game.