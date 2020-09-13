KOUTS, IN - Timothy R. Brown, 62, of Kouts passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born May 29, 1958 to Robert and Gloria (Masek) Brown and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1976. Tim immediately began his career as a diesel mechanic with U.S. Steel and attained the #1 ranking on the Seniority Board with 43 years of service prior to his retirement this past July. Along with his wife, Donna, he owned and operated The Koffee Kup restaurant in Kouts for 14 years, perpetually endearing themselves to the community. Tim was a past Worshipful Master of Porter Lodge #137 F&AM and Orak Shrine. Active membership at Salem Church in Wanatah and the Sons of the American Legion, without mentioning all those antique Allis-Chalmers tractors kept his busy schedule full.