VALPARAISO, IN - Timothy Scott "Tim" Horton 53 of Valparaiso, IN formerly of Sturgeon Bay, WI lost his fight to live on March 11, 2021. He was born on January 2, 1968 in New London, CT. Fighting to live began for Tim on the second day of his life when he was whisked away to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Yale University Hospital. He would spend the next 20 months there, in and out of medical crisis. He very quickly demonstrated his strong determination to live. The medical challenges were with him throughout his life and left Tim with some physical limitations and never allowed him the joy of a robust healthy body. However, Tim had a lifelong passion for learning. After graduating from St. Coletta High School, he nurtured this by visiting museums on his numerous vacations visiting almost all fifty states. Tim had several interests and hobbies which included model trains, old movies, 60's music, Great Lakes history and his skill in playing pool.