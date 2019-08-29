{{featured_button_text}}
Timothy "Tim" M. Zaberdac

ST. JOHN, IN - Timothy "Tim" M. Zaberdac, 71, of St. John, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. He is survived by: beloved wife Susan "Suzi" Zaberdac, son Michael Zaberdac, daughters Kristi (Chris) Goldasich and Keri (Geoff) Mavrak; grandchildren Joshua, Kaleb, Nick, Joe, Gavin, and Mackenzie; brother Ronnie Zaberdac, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Genivieve and Milan Zaberdac, and sister-in-law Colleen Zaberdac.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd.) Highland, IN 46322 from 2:00 to 5:30 p.m. with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Minister Greg Lee officiating.

Tim was a member of Suncrest Christian Church and was part of the leadership team and an usher.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.

