DeMOTTE, IN - Timothy (Tim) Ralph Cox born in Gary, IN on July 25, 1965 to Ralph and Victoria Cox. 1983 graduate of Portage High School, then attended Indiana University. During his youth, he was actively participating in Portage youth sports. He then went on to coach Pop Warner and Little League for a number of years in the 80's and 90's. He moved to Jacksonville, FL where he had a strong relationship with four children that considered him a grandfather and meant allot to him, Kenzie, Kara, Zachary and Alexis. In addition to returning home to spend time with his parents, Ralph and Vickie, he enjoyed spending time playing games, watching sporting events, and movies as well as building memories with his brother Michael, sister-in-law Heather, nieces Alyssa and Haley, and nephew Joel. Tim was preceded in death by his dad Ralph Cox (2018). He will be greatly missed by those whom knew and loved him.
