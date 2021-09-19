Dec. 25, 1964 - Sept. 14, 2021
PORTAGE, IN - Timothy "Tim" Wayne Irwin, age 56, of Portage, IN passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 surrounded by his family. Timothy was born December 25, 1964 to the late Ernest and Charlotte Lucille (Jones) Irwin in Hammond, IN.
If anyone knew Tim, they knew that he was an all American one of a kind guy. He was proud of his heritage and country in which he lived. After completing his certificate with Hammond Tech, Timothy spent 34 years with Griffith Foods of Alsip, IL. His work ethic was as strong as his charismatic personality. Tim's accomplishments were endless. The ones he was proud of were receiving the Einstein Award and becoming an Ordained Minister. His family will miss his sense of humor, selflessness and his fantastic way with words. Tim will always be loved by anyone who knew him. He spent a lot of time giving and caring for others. His time was shared volunteering for charities to help Veterans, and through his membership with AVMRA, the Joe B. Foundation is where a lot of his selflessness was given. Other hobbies included Motorcycles, Guns, Shooting, and creating memories with friends and family. He entered this world with nothing, and left an impact so big, that it will be impossible to forget him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Jean Irwin; children: David (Denise) McClure, Jennifer (Jeff) Dobos, Timi-Ashley (Curtis) Irwin, Danielle Kramer, Tony (Jessica) Kramer, Dana Bellamy; 15 grandchildren with one on the way; siblings: Julie (Mike) Knight, Charlena (Pete) Torres, Jeff Irwin, Renee (Mike) Young, along with several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He is welcomed in to eternity by his Parents: Ernest Irwin and Charlotte Squires; and brothers:Danny Irwin and Robby Irwin.
A public visitation for Timothy will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 from 3PM to 7PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral service will occur Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 12PM Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Irwin family.