Timothy "Tim" Wayne Irwin

If anyone knew Tim, they knew that he was an all American one of a kind guy. He was proud of his heritage and country in which he lived. After completing his certificate with Hammond Tech, Timothy spent 34 years with Griffith Foods of Alsip, IL. His work ethic was as strong as his charismatic personality. Tim's accomplishments were endless. The ones he was proud of were receiving the Einstein Award and becoming an Ordained Minister. His family will miss his sense of humor, selflessness and his fantastic way with words. Tim will always be loved by anyone who knew him. He spent a lot of time giving and caring for others. His time was shared volunteering for charities to help Veterans, and through his membership with AVMRA, the Joe B. Foundation is where a lot of his selflessness was given. Other hobbies included Motorcycles, Guns, Shooting, and creating memories with friends and family. He entered this world with nothing, and left an impact so big, that it will be impossible to forget him.