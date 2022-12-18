 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Timothy V. Borton

CHICAGO, IL - Timothy V. Borton, age 54 of Chicago, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. He is survived by his parents: Chuck and Louise Emlund (nee Dzazba); sister and brother-in-law: Patty (nee Borton) and Patrick Feehan; nieces and nephew: Grace, Lilly, and Jack Feehan; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends; and his beloved dog Rosie. Tim was preceded in death by his father: Curtis Borton.

Friends are invited to visit with Tim's family on Monday, December 19 from 2:00 – 7:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will begin at 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Tim's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

Tim was a self-employed carpenter. www.schroederlauer.com

