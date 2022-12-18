CHICAGO, IL - Timothy V. Borton, age 54 of Chicago, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. He is survived by his parents: Chuck and Louise Emlund (nee Dzazba); sister and brother-in-law: Patty (nee Borton) and Patrick Feehan; nieces and nephew: Grace, Lilly, and Jack Feehan; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends; and his beloved dog Rosie. Tim was preceded in death by his father: Curtis Borton.