June 27, 1956 - Sep. 1, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Timothy W. Blough, 65 of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Johnstown, PA passed away on September 1, 2021. He was born on June 27, 1956, in Johnstown, PA, and graduated from Richland High School in 1974. Tim married his high school sweetheart Constance (Roddy) Blough on November 11, 1977 in Johnstown, PA. In January of 1978, Tim & Connie moved to Valparaiso, IN. Tim was a machinist and retired in 2019 after 43 1/2 years from Arcelor Mittal Steel.

Tim enjoyed restoring antique tractors, model trains, woodworking, riding his Harley, spending time with his family and friends, especially grandsons, Blake and Brody. He had been a member of ABATE, Duneland HOG Chapter, Kankakee Valley HOG Chapter.

Tim is survived by his wife, Constance Blough; daughter, Jill (Brian) Gemeinhart of Valparaiso, IN; son, Daniel (Lauren) Blough of Valparaiso, IN; grandsons who called him "Skrinny": Blake and Brody Gemeinhart; siblings: Susan (Marshall) Bosworth of Southport, NC, Ronald (Kathy) Blough of Martinsburg, PA, Lisa (Patrick) Shirt of Johnstown, PA; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and in laws. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy (White) Blough and Roy W. Blough; in laws, Anna and Robert Roddy; niece, Sara Shirt; and nephew, Justin Bosworth.

Tim was a proud man who wouldn't want anyone to fuss over him. According to his wishes there will be no service. When you see an old tractor, or a Harley think of him. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.