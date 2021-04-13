August 4, 1976 - April 9, 2021

CROWN POINT - Timothy W. Mager, age 44, of Crown Point, IN, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 9, 2021.

Tim is survived by his father, Lawrence Mager and dear friend, Maryann Graden; brother, Brian (Amy) Mager; sister, Suzie (Tom) Nelson; niece, Angela Mager; nephew, Cole Mager; great-nephews: Oliver and Weston; special friends: Crystal and Audrey; step-brother, Michael Waymire; step-sisters: Rhonda Kyncy and Donna Waymire-Barko; plus many other family members and friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his loving mother, Donna Sue Waymire; step-father, Ronald Waymire.

Tim graduated from Crown Point High School in 1995. He worked for Lighting Pro located in Indianapolis for over 15 years. He thoroughly enjoyed his work which afforded him the opportunity to travel throughout the United States.

Tim was an avid sports fan and loved to play poker. His favorite teams were the Chicago White Sox and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had an infectious laugh that could brighten anyone's day. Being around Tim meant that you always had a smile on your face. Tim's life would seem short to many, but those that were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives.