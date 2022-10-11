July 12, 1959 - September 30, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Timothy Wade Moore, 63, born in Hammond, IN, passed peacefully in his Hammond home, surrounded by his cherished garden and dog, Nash.

Beloved father of: Cortney Sharee Moore, Loren James Moore, and Nickolas Ryan Moore; their devoted mother, Christine Moore; two grandchildren: Leahni Alexa Moore and Lailah Aide Flores; cherished mother, Constance Barbara Moore; six siblings: Brenda (Bill) Nastav, Dawn (Brian) Dack, Kathy Jones, Larry (Michelle) Moore, Laurie (Bill) Hamilton, Sheila Blair; as well as countless dear friends and family. He is preceded by his father, James Wilburn Moore.

Altruistic and authentic, Tim was a compassionate provider to those he loved and deeply respected the life around him. He was an artist, a craftsman, lover of nature, and coach to many throughout his life.

Tim spent most of his life outdoors working on countless intentional projects that would keep his family close. He and Christine raised three children together in their Hammond home where many nights were spent washing the dirt from our hands following a game night at Edison Little League's ballpark. Dad's dedication and contribution to the league and the Hammond community created memories that most will never forget.

In 1989, Tim entered the Laborers Union as a Laborer for Local 269, where he and best friend, Bill Kelly, spent many years working hard alongside one another in the field. He proceeded in 2015 to become an Executive Board Member and Business Agent for Local 4 until retiring in 2019.

Tim's light hearted and comedic nature will be missed in his kitchen and around many camp-fires for decades to come. Though his absence leaves many feeling astray, he'll remain with us always in the beauty that is life around us.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hammond Port Authority's Clipper Banquet Room. Located at 701 Casino Center Dr, in Hammond, IN.