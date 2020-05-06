× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Timothy Wells

LOWELL, IN — Timothy Wells age 51, of Lowell, passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Renee; sisters, Theresa (John) Lepper, Tami (Tim) Kelly; father in law, David Hilbrich Sr.; brother in law, David Hilbrich Jr.; nieces and nephews; Nicole (Mitch) Pruemer, George (Heather) Govert, Shawn (Alexa) Kelly, Abbey (Derrick) Bremer, Ted Wells Jr., Todd (Kaitlin) Wells and Tyler Wells; great-nieces and nephews; Asher and Kelton Pruemer, George and Addi Govert, Cason and Camden Wells, Bryce and Emersyn Bremer and Brooke Kelly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Ruthann Wells, and brother Ted Wells.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John, IN. PLEASE NOTE: We will be following the CDC guidelines and will be limiting the number of people to ten in the chapel at one time. Social distancing will also be in effect.

Tim was a devoted husband to his loving wife, Renee for 28 years. His family meant the world to him and even though he did not have children, he loved his nieces and nephews as they were his own. He loved their children even more. He made a career in the car industry and all who met him just loved him.

He was a fun-loving person who was always the life of the party. He loved sports and was an avid Bears and Cubs fan. He always enjoyed his summer when he could spend time with family for the Sunday Fundays by the pool. Sunday Funday will never be the same without him. www.fagenmiller.com