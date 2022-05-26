Oct. 12, 1946 - April 26, 2022

EAST CHICAGO - Tina (Hoffman) Strug leaves behind her devoted husband, David Strug; beloved son, Louis John (LJ) Sass; and "adopted" granddaughter, Hailey.

Preceding her in death was her youngest son, Nathan; her brother, Harold; and her parents, Frank and Mary (Matusik) Hoffman; as well as deceased aunts and uncles. Christine is survived by her sister, Judith (William) Davis; her brothers: Frank, Walter (Sharon) Hoffman. She is also survived by her aunt, Ann Matusik; and aunt, Jean (Ray) Macek; as well as her nieces and nephews.

Tina graduated from St. John Cantius Grade School, Bishop Noll High School and Purdue University. After retiring from working at Purdue, Tina lived in Florida.

Memories of Christine include her love of family and friends, sharing good food, good books, walks on the beach and trips to the casino. She will be remembered as a fun, loving and caring person who lived, loved, laughed and will be greatly missed.

On Friday May 27, 2022, there will be a 10:00 a.m. visitation and 10:30 a.m. Catholic Mass at Our Lady of Consolation Church in Merrillville, IN. Immediately following Mass, the burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.