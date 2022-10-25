Tina Kessler

She is survived by father, Stan Kessler; twin sister, Trina (Mick Rush) Kessler; brother, Gary (Sandy) Kessler; former spouse, Ray Stultz; nephew, Kyle (Jen) Beckrich; great-niece and nephew, Cora and Griffin; and her kitty who misses her terribly, Dusty. Preceded in death by her mom, Elaine Kessler; grandparents: Juanita and Steve Louis, Stanford and Marie Kessler; kitties, Rock, Cynder, Blackie, Misty.