LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Tina Kessler, 59, of Lake Village, IN passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022.
She is survived by father, Stan Kessler; twin sister, Trina (Mick Rush) Kessler; brother, Gary (Sandy) Kessler; former spouse, Ray Stultz; nephew, Kyle (Jen) Beckrich; great-niece and nephew, Cora and Griffin; and her kitty who misses her terribly, Dusty. Preceded in death by her mom, Elaine Kessler; grandparents: Juanita and Steve Louis, Stanford and Marie Kessler; kitties, Rock, Cynder, Blackie, Misty.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 26 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. Cremation will follow.