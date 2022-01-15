ST. JOHN, IN - Tina (Nacarato) Costas, age 90, of St. John, IN passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. She was a devoted sister and loving aunt. Tina was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School Class of 1949. She was the office manager of Olsen Cadillac in Miller for over 20 years. Tina and her late husband John opened Costas Foods of Lowell in 1976. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish.

Tina was preceded in death by her husband, John Costas and her brother Mike Nacarato and his wife Betty, brother-in-law Lou Genduso and parents Mike and Mary (Macaluso) Nacarato. She is survived by her sister Rosemary Genduso and brother Bob (Cheryl) Nacarato and John's children Peter (Ronna) Costas and their children and Dollirae (Tim) Gray and their children. She is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews along with many great and great-great nieces and nephews and cousins. All were so dear to her and she was delighted to share her joy of life with them. She will be sorely missed by her family, friends and all who knew and loved her.