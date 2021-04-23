Titina Carmella Leshk

PORTAGE, IN - Titina Leshk, age 94, peacefully passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Titina is survived by daughters: Diana (Alan) Stanley, Eileen (Ron) Nikrin and Barbara (Harold) Barnard; grandchildren: Laura (Rodney) McCready, Tara (Jason) Szemes, Carrie Stanley, Danielle (Tom) Vechey, Evan Nikrin and Eric Green; great-grandchildren: James and Cristah Mc Cready, Jaxon and Isabelle Szemes, Aryanna and Dakoda Nikrin, T.J. Vechey, and Rocco Green; brother: Vince (Connie) Pupillo.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, Wallace; parents: Vincenzo and Marietta Pupillo; son: Michael Leshk; daughter: Karen Leshk; sister: Eleanor Pupillo; and brother: John Pupillo.Titina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Titina was known for helping anyone and everyone no matter what it was or how much time it took.

Funeral Service will be held 11:45 AM on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary, IN.

Interment at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family from 9:30 AM until time of funeral service. For any information please call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com