Tjanya Renee Santoro

April 23, 1964 - Aug. 2, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Tjanya Santoro left us suddenly on August 2, 2022, at the age of 58. She was a loving grandmother, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Although saddened by many with her passing, Tjanya's love did not leave with her, but instead lives on in the hearts of the many lives she touched.

Tjanya was born to Barbra and Arvin in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on April 23, 1964. Tjanya is survived by her mother: Barbra; three siblings: Mark, Brett and Traci; two children: Martin and Anthony; and eight grandchildren: Melanie, Timothy, Annaliese, Kayla, Kennedy, Riley, Lincoln, and Luke.

Tjanya's had a cheerful attitude, bright smile, and had a contagious laugh. She loved sharing memories and she would share them so as everyone listening felt like they were there in the moment. Tjanya loved spending time with her eight grandchildren and was always there for them to give advice or share one of her stories.

Tjanya will be honored by a private family viewing on Saturday, August 6, 2022 and a Celebration of Life is to be determined.