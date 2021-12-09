Toby Hoover

Sept. 21, 1951 — Dec. 2, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Toby Hoover, N9FDF, 70, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on December 2, 2021, he was born on September 21, 1951 in Garrett, KY to the late Mody and Arky (Combs) Hoover. Toby is survived by his children: John (Terri) Foster, Michelle (Holly Miles)Hoover, Jessica Hoover; Loving grandfather of Matthew Corbett, Audrey Foster, Zane Foster, Ainsley Hoover and Evan Hoover. Also survived by brother, TJ Hoover; sisters: Bonita Griffith, Boneka Hoover, Rozeta Collinson and Glemma (Brooks) Gifford; brother-in-law, James (Shannon) Foster; sister-in-law, Vada Foster; plus great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews, and nieces. Preceeded in death by his wife, Lois Foster; brothers: Everett Hoover and David Hoover; brother-in-law, Garry Foster.

Toby was a member of the local 6787, employed by Bethlehem Steel Corp, 1970-2003; ISG 2003-2005; Arcelormittal 2005-until he retired in 2017.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. A Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 5:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.