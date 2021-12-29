PAW PAW, MI - Todd Anderson, 55, of Paw Paw, MI, formerly of Portage, IN, passed away at home with loved ones on December 18, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He is survived by his sister, Laura (Frank) Todaro of Dover, NH; stepsisters Marilyn: (Tom) Wilson of Bradford, IL; Beth (Brent) Skinner of MO; stepbrother Rob (Francie) Stone of MO; and his very dear friends: Janet and Alan Wartman of Paw Paw, MI, and beloved former spouse Amy Applegate. He will also be missed by his many extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. Interment of ashes in Bradford, IL will be on a date to be announced in the future. Memorial contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project or American Cancer Society for those who wish to do so. For full obituary, please visit www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com