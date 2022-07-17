Feb. 25, 1955 - June 28, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Todd R. Conquest, age 67, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Todd is survived by his daughter, Paige Conquest; brothers: Mike (Laura) Conquest and Jeff Conquest; nieces and nephews: John Conquest, Sarah (Dr. Joe) Brogan, Alison Conquest; his supportive ex-wife and good friend, Tammy; great-nieces, great-nephews and good friends.

Todd was preceded in death by his parents: Cecil and Louise Conquest.

Todd was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1973 and earned an associates degree at Vincennes University. He was the co-owner and President of Conquest Ready Mix in Crown Point for over 18 years and was the building manager at the Twin Towers, White Co. Industries. Todd served his community as a Lieutenant for the Crown Point Fire Department for over 10 years. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, and mainly spending time with his family and friends. Todd was also a throat cancer survivor.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Shelter 8 at Lemon Lake County Park, 6322 W. 133rd Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Cremation has been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Todd's name to HPVandme.org.

