LOWELL, IN - Todd VanDrunen, age 53, of Lowell, passed away November 30, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Sandra; children: Marisa, Luke and Anna; mother, Joanne; siblings: Kim, Terry, and Mark (Cecelia); mother-in-law, Mildred Nuccio; siblings-in-law, Cathy Hayes, Joe (Linda) Nuccio, and Phil (Barb) Nuccio; several nieces and nephews and his dog, Oliver. Todd was preceded in death by his father, Bernard.
Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 5th at 10:00 a.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Todd was a truck driver, a strong family man, and a guy who loved to share a beer and sports event with his friends. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.