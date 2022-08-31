Aug. 26, 1966 – Aug. 25, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Todd Victor Harbour, age 55, of Hammond IN, passed away suddenly from a heart attack, at his home, on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

As a child, Todd attended St. John the Baptist School, Whiting, IN, Grades 1 through 5. Grades 6 through 8, he attended LeMans Military Academy, Rolling Prairie, IN. Todd graduated in 1985 from George Rogers Clark High School.

In his early school years, Todd was a good athlete, playing baseball, basketball, football, and hockey (with his Dad and friends at Douglas [Pulaski] Park).

After high school, Todd tried various kinds of work from being a warehouse clerk at Sargent & Lundy Engineers in Chicago to becoming a union millwright, and other jobs in between. In 1999, Todd became a proud member of the United Steelworkers Union Local 1010.

Having been taught by his Dad and Grandpa Bill, Todd was an avid fisherman and hunter. When his Dad gave him his Grandpa Bill's fishing boat, motor, and trailer, Todd was so overjoyed, spending hours upon hours out in the garage restoring the boat to its original shine.

Todd's dream was to eventually spend more time with his Dad and Stepmom on their homestead in Winamac.

On Wednesday, the day before Todd's death, he spent the entire day fishing Wolf Lake. Cat joined him after work and together they enjoyed a beautiful sunset. That night before retiring, Todd was on his knees, thanking his Heavenly Father "for such a great day" (even though, no fish were to be found).

He not only loved nature and the great outdoors, but was a lover of all creatures, great and small. The love and care he gave his dogs was wonderful to see: Adam, his Airedale, Buddy, his Doberman mix, The Big EZ and Lionel, his pit bulls.

Todd's kind and generous heart was nourished by his loving Mother. Todd was her only reason for living!!!

Todd enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson with Cat and his biking buddies.

His Granny Fox instilled in his heart a deep undying love for the Cubs! His Dad and Grandpa passed on to him their love of the Blackhawks. But how Todd ever became a Green Bay Packers' fanatic is a total mystery to his entire family.

Todd was a great fan of music, whether in the house, garage, in the truck, or on the bike. His favorite tunes would be blasting: Stevie Ray Vaughn, ZZ Top, AC/DC, Joe Bonamassa, Van Morrison, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bob Marley and Led Zeppelin.

Todd will always be loved and missed by his many family members.

Todd was the only child of his loving parents, Victor W. (Kathi) Harbour and Judy (Vince) Berg.

Mourning Todd's unexpected death is his beloved fiancée, Catherine (Cat) Ferguson.

Todd was preceded in death by his loving maternal grandparents, Shade Lee and Irene Fox; his paternal grandparents, William (Grace) Harbour and Jane (Ralph) Horner; his uncles: Richard L. Fox, Charles A. Fox, and Patrick J. Fox; cousins, his beloved Susan M. Fox, Patrick V. Fox, Raymond Adams, and Tom Magrady.

Also grieving his loss are his aunts and uncles: Sally (late Andy), Judy (late Richard) Fox, Joan (Jerry) Raczak, Joseph (Linda) Fox, Alicia (Mark) Orr, Evelyn Fox-McKay, William (Jessica) Fox, and Mary Fox.

Mourning Todd's loss are his many cousins: Amy Ketchum Jennifer Simari, Chuck Fox, Lisa Sembach, Joe Fox, James Fox, Maria-Elena Netrosio, Gary Fox, Alice Fox, Brian Orr, Jasmine Fox, Adyn McKay, Susan Adams, David Adams, Mary O'Brien, Pat Magrady, Kathleen Roy, Peggy Fox, and Bobby Magrady.

Todd leaves behind many friends, too many to mention here.

As Todd was an organ and tissue donor, in lieu of flowers, contributions to The Hope Foundation/Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor organization would be greatly appreciated.

Funeral Service Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. from the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, IN, (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

