Tom Bates

Tom Bates, 60, lost his battle with multiple sclerosis on January 1, 2021. He never gave up and fought it hard.

Tom was born on April 21, 1960, the son of William and Bertha (Albano) Bates in Chicago, Illinois. His life was full of friends from his childhood in Chicago, to his new childhood friends in Calumet City, after his father moved the family to a bigger home in the south suburbs.

Tom loved sports; he played baseball, softball, hockey and golf. He enjoyed muscle cars and motorcycles. Tom was an avid collector of many different items. He started collecting at a very young age. And continued into his adult life. His goal was to always pay cash for whatever he purchased, including the large purchases. He was very proud of his purchases and kept them pristine.

Tom worked for Federal Signal Corporation and made a lot of friends there. He then moved on to become a C Card for IBEW Local 134 in Chicago. He worked at Grinnell Corporation until his diagnosis with MS.

Tom wrote poetry, mostly of actual events in his life. And he was a pretty good poet. He designed, manufactured and received a patent for a baseball card display. He was full of surprises. Especially his magic tricks! Tom was genuine, kind, generous, honest and courageous!