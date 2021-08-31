Tom "Coach Lev" Levandoski

VALPARAISO, IN - Thomas Edward Levandoski died peacefully at home Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Valparaiso, IN after battling cancer for over four years. He was born in 1949 in LaPorte, IN to Edward and Dorothy (Bode) Levandoski.

On August 5, 1988, in Valparaiso, he married Kathy (McKibben) Levandoski who survives him. He is also survived by his brothers: Bill and Bob (Cheryl) both of LaPorte; five nephews: Kellin Lambirth of Lafayette, David (Bethany) McKibben of Tucson, Jason (Jaymee) McKibben of Tucson, Eric McKibben of Tucson, Payton Holub of LaPorte; one niece Maddie McKibben of LaPorte IN; two brothers-in-law: Dave (Christina) McKibben of Sahuarita and Dan (Carrie) McKibben of LaPorte; his mother-in-law, Thelma McKibben of Valparaiso. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A 1968 LaPorte High School graduate, Tom later graduated from Purdue University in 1971 with a degree in English and a minor in Physical Education. Tom taught English and then Physical Education at Portage High School from 1971-2007 where he also coached varsity baseball, served as assistant wrestling coach, and helped the cross country team with their summer camp. In Tom's honor, the Portage Cross Country team opened their recent meet with a special song that Tom helped create while working with the team years ago.