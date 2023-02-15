Dec. 9, 1955 - Feb. 9, 2023

Tom D. Largus, 67, of Highland passed away peacefully with his family by his side while in hospice care at Rush University Medical Center, on Thursday, February 9, following complications from surgery for a malignant brain tumor discovered only three weeks earlier.

Born in Hammond, IN on December 9, 1955 to the late Pete and Carol (Meyers) Largus, Tom is survived by his loving wife of 23 years – and companion for 30 years -- Dawn (Kasmark) Largus; beloved daughter Christina Gurrola (Claudio); dearest step-daughters: Tara Howarth and Ashley Volbrecht; cherished granddaughters: Ida Frkovic, Camila Gurrola, Sofia Gurrola, and Emma Gurrola; cousin, Ed Dykstra (Karen); and his treasured canine companion Stryder-Louie.

From age three, Tom grew up in Munster attending Eads Elementary, Wilbur Wright Junior High, and Munster High School, where he earned All-State honors in football before graduating in 1974. He then attended what was Indiana Central College (now, the University of Indianapolis) on a football scholarship, playing offensive line for the Greyhounds.

After graduating with a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1978, Tom took his first job in Chicago with A.B. Dick Company, a major manufacturer of graphic art equipment. However, in 1980, he left his sales position there and joined the family business, Largus Printing in Munster, where he remained and led the corporation as it became Largus Graphix Solutions, one of the premiere graphics and printing companies in the Calumet Region.

Meanwhile, Tom returned to his high school alma mater in 1990 to coach the linemen for Mustang headfootball coach Leroy Marsh and continued in that role, except for a two year break, until his passing.

During those 30-plus years, his players earned multiple All-Conference and All-State honors, which resulted in Tom being inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2017. He is also a member of the Munster High School Coaches Hall of Fame and the Munster High School Alumni Hall of Fame.

Also during those years, not only was Tom involved with numerous fundraising activities for the MunsterHigh football team, the athletic department, and the Booster Club, he also was a member of the core committees that promoted the successful 2013 and 2017 school referendum campaigns. That funding has helped keep the School Town of Munster as one of the top school systems in Indiana.

Tom's charitable endeavors in his hometown went beyond the schools. In recognition of those efforts, he has been honored by the Cancer Resource Centre, the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana, Hospice of the Calumet Area, The Munster Rotary Club, and the Munster Chamber of Commerce. For the last 25 years, he has played an instrumental role in the Northwest Indiana Sportsmanship Committee, helping organize its annual dinner. More recently, he also proudly served on the board of directors for both Community Hospital and Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana.

Tom was able to accomplish much of this as a single father, raising his daughter with the support of hisloving mother. Besides his passion for football, Tom loved going to Jimmy Buffett concerts, bicycling, traveling, Broadway plays, country music, but mostly spending time with family and friends.

The family thanks everyone for all the thoughts, prayers, support, and guidance given us during this difficult and heartbreaking time.

Friends are invited to visit Tom's family on Sunday, February 19 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME (10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321) and Monday, February 20 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a service following at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Munster Educational Foundation (munstereducationfoundation.org) or the Cancer Resource Centre (www.myccrf.com) would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net