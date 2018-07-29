VALPARAISO, IN - It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Gasche announces his passing on July 11, 2018, after a sudden illness. Tom was born December 8, 1940.
Tom is survived by his wife, Martha Liechty, and his son, Mark Gasche. Tom will be greatly missed by his daughter-in-law, Currie, his grandson, Chris, his brother, Jerry Gasche, and his sister, Marianne Snyder. Tom was predeceased by his wife, Jeri Gasche, second wife Carole Sherman, and by his youngest son, Michael Gasche. Tom will be forever remembered by his nieces and nephews, close friends, and the hundreds of high school students he taught and mentored.
Tom was an award-winning, highly respected, and beloved math teacher for almost 30 years at Maine South High School in Park Ridge, IL.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Park Ridge Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.