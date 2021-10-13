Tom Henry Brownlee

Tom had a passion for helping others and most of all cooking! No one could season, BBQ, or make soul food like Papa! People would come far and wide to taste his holiday and Sunday dinners. Not only were they prepared with love, but with time and most of all, with heart. If you ever needed a listening ear, home cooked meal, or a smile, Papa was there. For nearly 50 years, he worked for the family-owned business started by his brother, Edison: E.J. Brownlee Transportation. A job he loved and cherished dearly, which was a big part of his life.