Nov. 9, 1936 - Feb. 17, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Tommie J. Lyons, age 84, of Portage, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at home. He was born on November 9, 1936 to the late Thomas and Goldie (nee Smith) Lyons in Derby, VA.

Tommie was a retired USS Gary Works, payloader operator and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed fishing and playing guitar, he could play any instrument with strings. Tommie will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.

Tommie is survived by his children: Rita (Larry Ortaga) Bickett of Portage, Billy (Bonnie) Lyons of Lake Station, Mary Green of AL, and David (Crystal) Lyons of AR; several grandchildren; and great grandchildren; siblings: Ronnie, Geraldine, and Patsy all of VA; companion and friend Anne Lyons; and many other loving family members and friends. The family would like to thank Bonnie Lyons for the years of loving care she gave to Tommie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Bob, Jackie, and Roy Lee Lyons.

Per Tommie's wishes there will be no services held. Cremation was entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Please go to www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend online condolences or call (219) 942-2109 with questions