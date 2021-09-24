Tommie "Tom" Geary Sr.

July 12,1946 — Sep. 21, 2021

Tommie "Tom" Geary Sr., age 75, a northwest Indiana resident , formerly of Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He was born on July 12, 1946 in Central City, KY to the late Jessie M. and Christina E. (nee Pointer) Geary. He formerly owned and operated Tom and Mary's Deli in Valparaiso. He worked for McGill Manufacturing and retired from U.S Steel where he worked as a supervisor for 20 yrs., then finished his career working at the Bonner Senior Center.

On June 11, 1982 Tom married his wife Mary (nee Oswald) in Portage, IN. He was a member of AARP and The Bonner Senior Center. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Tom is survived by his wife of 39 yrs., Mary Geary; son, Tommie Geary Jr.; five daughters: Denise L. Geary, Tammie (Bernie) Patrick, Vickie A. Geary, Jill E. (Emmett Johnson) Childers and Sarah R. (Jason) Porter; brother, James M. (Artha) Geary; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Nathan Blount.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will take place Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. For more information call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.