Tommy Claude "Pa" Culver

He is survived by his children: Tommy (Lisa) Culver, Kenny, David, Kathy, Danny, Merri (Gary) Sisak Luce, Dorothea (Byron) Higginbotham; and adopted son Brian Shaver; and preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy.

The visitation will be on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Brian Shaver officiating at MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W. Lincoln Hwy., Crown Point, IN 46307. Interment to follow.