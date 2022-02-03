Tommy L. Jeffery
GARY, IN - Tommy L. Jeffery age 80 of Gary, IN passed away Wednesday January 26, 2022. Tommy graduated from Sikeston High School in Sikeston, Missouri, where he joined the United States Army, and faithfully served our country. He continued to serve in the Indiana National Guard. After the completion of his military tour, he relocated to East Chicago, Indiana and gained employment with Inland Steel. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Calumet College. Because of his desire to protect, he decided to join the Gary Police Department, where he served for 32 years.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Beatrice Jeffery, son Harold, and the mother of his children Estus Jeffery. His sisters Margaret McFerrin, and Hattie Preyer. Tommy is survived by his loving and devoted wife Joyce Jeffery; and two daughters: Vivian Jones (Paducah, KY) and Delores Jeffery (Virginia Beach, VA), Tommy Jr.(Paducah, KY) and Glen (Milwaukee, WI) and Robert (Paducah, KY) Brian and Brandon Jeffery (Pine Bluff, AR) Johnny Jeffery (Gaye) Eden, NC, and Morris Jeffery, (Gary, IN), Reginald George (Jacqueline) Vincennes, IN. Tommy leaves behind 14 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Wake Saturday February 5,2022 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Beyond The 4 Walls Christian Center 875 S. Lake St. Gary, IN. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.