GARY, IN - Tommy L. Jeffery age 80 of Gary, IN passed away Wednesday January 26, 2022. Tommy graduated from Sikeston High School in Sikeston, Missouri, where he joined the United States Army, and faithfully served our country. He continued to serve in the Indiana National Guard. After the completion of his military tour, he relocated to East Chicago, Indiana and gained employment with Inland Steel. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Calumet College. Because of his desire to protect, he decided to join the Gary Police Department, where he served for 32 years.