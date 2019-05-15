WAWAKA, IN - Tommy R. White age 81 of Wawaka, IN formerly of Crown Point and Hammond passed away on Friday May 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Jean; sons: Thomas A. White and Tracy White; grandchildren: Tiffani( Robert) Bussie, Amy Ramirez, Jessica (Matt) Howard , Krystal Ramos, and James Elmer; great-grandchildren: Jason, Noah, Abbigalle, Jordan, Christina, Cadden, and Zackary; brothers: Bobby (Earline) White, Ray (Sharon) White, and Ted (Camille) White; daughter-in-law, Kathy White and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Randolph (Arbulace) White; mother, Lillian (Curtis) Williams; son, Timothy; daughter, Gail Elmer; brother, Donald; and sister, Helen Herron.
Funeral services will be held on Friday May 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Pastor James La-Follette officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Lane Cemetery in Schererville, IN. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday May 16, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.
Tommy retired from Acme Packaging in Riverdale, Illinois. He was a member of Cosperville Baptist Church in Wawaka, IN. and he was an avid fisherman. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Alzheimer's Association or American Heart Association in Tom's Memory.
