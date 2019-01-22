LOWELL, IN - Tommy 'Uncle Tom' Ashcraft 77, of Lowell, passed away Friday, January 11, 2019. He is survived by his wife Sharon; children, Stephanie (Andrew) Born, Brian Ashcraft, Denise (Mike) Sterritt and Melissa Bihl; grandchildren, Morgan Vicari, Alex Born, Isabel and Savannah Ashcraft, Brittany Sterritt, Sienna Bihl, great grandchildren, Rylie and Reece Vicari, a sister, Dorothy Gunn and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings Ray, Robert and Lorene Ballas. Tom served in the US Army, was a retired Machinist from Ford Motor Co. after 43 years, a past member of the Cedar Lake American Legion and FOE and Lowell's VFW and Moose.
Cremation will precede a Memorial Gathering Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Lowell VFW, arranged through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. www.sheetsfuneral.com