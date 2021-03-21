August 24, 1937 -March 5, 2021

HOBART, IN - Tomoko Tucker, age 83 of Hobart passed away Friday, March 5, 2021. She was born on August 24, 1937 in Tokyo, Japan. Before her eyesight failed, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crafts. She was an avid Figure Skating fan and her favorite food was sushi. Tomoko was a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Hobart.

She is survived by her son, Donald Tucker of Hobart and her daughter-in-law, Pamela; son, John Tucker of Highland; caregivers: Tina Dotson, Kimberly, Jessica; and numerous other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sidney Tucker; infant son, Terry Tucker; son, Larry Tucker; mother, Sei Y.; and sisters: Shizuko, Fumiko Yamada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

A funeral service will take place Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342 with Rev. Cynthia Moore and Pastor Pamela Thiede officiating. Cremation will follow with REES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or visit us online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.